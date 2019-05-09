New proposal filed for Jefferson Pointe road project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The plan to put a roadway through the middle of Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne is back on the table.

The project is titled “Courtyard Makeover.”

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the owners of the outdoor mall filed the new proposal this week, calling for a roadway to run through the middle of the property. The plan also includes several dozen parking spaces in the new design.

This comes after a similar proposal for the property was delayed back in January.

When the project was put on hold, the owners promised that if they moved forward with the plan, the Courtyard Fountain would remain untouched.