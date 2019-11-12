“Red for Ed” to impact FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the biggest school districts in Indiana will be impacted by an upcoming day of lobbying for better education funding.

The “Red for Ed” day, when thousands of teachers will be rallying in Indianapolis for better pay and working conditions, is November 19th; now the Journal Gazette reports that Fort Wayne Community Schools is expecting nearly a third of its 1,825 teachers to participate in the rally.

Despite that, FWCS schools will remain open. Huntington County Community Schools announced Monday that they would cancel classes due to the number of teachers participating.