Petition calls for FWCS to close for “Red for Ed” day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools announced they don’t plan on canceling classes for next week’s Red for Ed education rally in Indianapolis, despite more than a third of the district’s teachers planning to attend.

Now thousands of people have signed a petition asking the school district to reconsider.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the petition on Change.org had more than 4,700 signatures as of last night. By 7am today that number had grown to more than 6,000.

The petition organizers say FWCS choosing to remain open is “prohibitive” for teachers in the largest public school district in the state who want to ask lawmakers for better pay and changes in teacher evaluations.

You can view the petition here.