Purdue suspends in-person teaching

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Network Indiana): Another university in Indiana is moving its classes online because of coronavirus concerns.

Purdue University is canceling in-person classes at all three of its campuses. Indiana University announced a similar move yesterday.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels said all courses should be moved online before March 23. Daniels said the cancellations could “potentially go through the end of the semester.”

“We recognize that these actions will be disruptive and create challenges for many of you, as well as have financial implications for the University, but the health and safety of our community is our focus at this extraordinary time,” Daniels said in a letter distributed Tuesday.