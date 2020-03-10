All IU campuses suspend in-person classes for two weeks after spring break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):Face-to-face teaching in classrooms has been suspended at all Indiana University campuses, including IUSB, for two weeks after spring break.

IU officials say there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of their campuses. Two students have been diagnosed with a presumptive positives but are in isolation and have not returned to school.

The University issued a statement Tuesday afternoon that said no classroom activity will take place following spring break March 16-20, with students returning to campus on April 6.

The university-wide letter also offers guidelines to better protect students while traveling to domestic locations and at large events.