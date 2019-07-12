Public memorial services announced for K9 Cas

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): The community continues to remember K9 Cas, who was killed this week.

A public memorial service will be held at the First Church of God in Columbia City on Wednesday, July 17th. Memorial donations are being accepted in Cas’s name to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department K9 Fund.

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniels has ordered flags be flown at half staff in honor of the fallen K-9 through Friday, July 19th.

The driver involved in the police pursuit that ended in a fiery crash is 31-year-old Clarence Shearer of Fort Wayne. He was taken into custody after being released from the hospital.

The passenger in the suspect vehicle was arrested by the Plymouth Police Department and is in the Marshall County Jail.