Fort Wayne man arrested following Wednesday’s multi-county pursuit

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The driver involved in Wednesday’s multi-county pursuit has been taken into custody and booked into the Allen County Jail.

Clarence Shearer, 31 of Fort Wayne, was arrested after being released from Parkview Hospital in Columbia City. He has pending charges related to the pursuit, and subsequent crash, that took the life of a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department patrol K9.

The passenger in Shearer’s vehicle has also been arrested and is booked at the Marshall County Jail.