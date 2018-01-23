Public comment period extended for NIPSCO gas rate hike

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP): Indiana residents have more time to sound off about a natural gas rate increase being sought by NIPSCO.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor says it’s now accepting comments until Feb. 21 on NIPSCO’s request. The deadline had been Jan. 17. You can contact them here.

The utility wants to increase base gas rates by about 20% for its 820,000 gas customers in 32 counties. NIPSCO says the increase would be phased in by mid-2018 and fully implemented by early 2019, and would cost the average residential customer using 69 therms per month an additional $10 a month.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has held two public hearings on NIPSCO’s request, one of which was in Fort Wayne last month.

A third is scheduled for Feb. 5th in South Bend.