Public comments sought over NIPSCO rate increase request

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The state’s consumer advocate is seeking public input on a proposal from NIPSCO to increase natural gas rates by about 20 percent for the average customer over the next two years.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is seeking written comments from customers on what NIPSCO says would be its first natural gas rate increase in more than 25 years.

The proposed increase in this case would only apply to NIPSCO’s base distribution rates, which currently comprise approximately 49 percent of a typical residential natural gas customer’s monthly heating bill. Base distribution rates cover “non-gas” expenses such as capital improvements and the costs of operations and maintenance.

The request would give NIPSCO’s gas utility a $143.5 million increase in overall annual operating revenues.

The Office is representing consumer interests in the case before the state’s Utility Regulatory Commission and is scheduled to file testimony on January 24th.

If you’d like to provide written comments, mail them to:

Consumer Services Staff

Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor

115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South

Indianapolis, IN 46204

You can also email comments to uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov.

There will also be a public hearing on Monday, December 11th at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne at 6pm.