Prosecutor: murder suspect beat and drowned woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office says that a man accused of murdering a woman at the Suburban Inn earlier this week beat and drowned the victim.

Terry Smith, Jr., 34, is accused of then staging the scene as a drug overdose according to our Partners In News at ABC 21. Tiffany Ferris of Decatur was found dead in the motel back on the morning of May 10.

RELATED: Fort Wayne murder suspect caught in Muncie

An official cause and manner of death have not yet been released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

However, court documents reveal that officials believe Ferris died from drowning. A witness told police that the drowning happened in the storage room after Smith was upset with Ferris for stealing and using his drugs. That’s when he allegedly beat the victim.

The witness also says that Smith forced her to help him tape up the victim’s arms and legs before the drowning in a bathtub.

The witness also told officials that Smith said he would stage the scene to look like an overdose.

Smith is also charged with robbery and criminal confinement for an incident on the same day at the Hawthorn Inn and Suites on Lima Road.