Fort Wayne murder suspect caught in Muncie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police have caught a man they think killed a woman at a Fort Wayne hotel earlier this week.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says 34-year-old Terry Smith Jr. was taken into custody last night in Muncie on charges of murder, armed robbery, and criminal confinement. He was arrested without incident.

Police found the body of 35-year-old Tiffany Ferris of Decatur inside a room at the Suburban Inn on Coliseum Blvd. Monday morning. Police say she was murdered but didn’t release details on how.