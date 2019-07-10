Promenade Park opening next month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The first phase of Fort Wayne’s Riverfront Development project will open to the public a month from now.

Promenade Park, at the corner of Superior and Harrison Streets in downtown Fort Wayne, will open on August 9th.

Mayor Tom Henry’s administration is planning a three-day celebration that will include a floating band performance, three community art projects, river lighting, a butterfly release, and free boat rides.

The $20-million park includes a pavilion, amphitheater, canopy trail, “kids’ canal,” a playground, and dining gardens. Its opening was delayed almost two months due to a very wet spring that slowed down construction progress.