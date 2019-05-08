Promenade Park opening delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The opening of a key part of Fort Wayne’s riverfront development project has been delayed.

The City says due to the wet spring we’ve experienced, the June 21st opening for Promenade Park has been delayed to August 9th through 11th.

Construction crews have had difficulty working on several aspects of the park, including the Parkview Tree Canopy Trail, PNC Playground, and Ambassador Enterprises Amphitheatre.

The Grand Opening will feature a floating band performance, community art projects, lighted boat parade, butterfly release, and boat rides. Read more on construction updates here.