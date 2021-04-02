Project Mastodon approved; construction could begin this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Construction on the so-called “Project Mastodon” could begin as early as this summer after the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved the plan Friday in a 4-1 vote.

The project, set to be built along US 30 near Flaugh Road close to the Sweetwater headquarters, is set to be completed in 2022 according to Our Partners in News at ABC 21. It is still unclear what the project will be due to confidentiality agreements.

The developer will purchase the land from the city for about $2.3 million.

Officials say the name of the developer should be made public in about a month.