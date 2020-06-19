President of Allen County Council issues statement regarding controversial comments

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A statement has been issued by the president of the Allen County Council regarding the controversial comments made by fellow council member Larry Brown on Thursday, June 18.

“I have known Councilman Larry Brown for years. I know him to be a good-hearted person, and a hard-working public servant. But that neither explains nor excuses what he said at the Council table on Thursday. His comments, especially juxtaposed with those of Councilwoman Campbell-Curry about the challenges faced by African-Americans today, are indefensible and inexplicable. They run strongly against the values of the citizens of Allen County, the members of County Council and of the Republican Party. Councilman Brown must find an immediate and tangible way to make amends for what he said during Thursday’s meeting. He deserves an opportunity to decide on his own, exactly what he will do in order to accomplish that. In the meantime, I have asked the county legal team to explore the possibility of censure for Mr. Brown by the County Council.”

