Controversial remarks made on video by Allen County Council Member

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In a video that may well go viral, Allen County Council District 4 representative Larry Brown became increasingly frustrated toward letters that he’s received from constituents who are threatening to remove members of council and replace them by voting them out.

The discussion had turned to whether or not the County Council should make a statement surrounding the recent protests downtown in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Brown called the protesters “uneducated” and said that they “do vote and unfortunately they also breed”.

He voiced concern that the protests had what he called an “underlying motivation” and said he wanted to make sure “our ranks don’t get infiltrated” referring to County Council.