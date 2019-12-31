Preliminary Klopfer investigation report released

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has released the first report on his office’s investigation into more than 2,400 preserved fetal remains that were kept by a late former Fort Wayne abortion doctor.

This past fall, police discovered the remains and thousands of medical records inside the home and vehicles of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who had also performed abortions in South Bend and Gary.

While police are still looking into just why Klopfer kept the remains, many of which had been transported across state lines into Illinois, Hill says that it’s impossible to independently verify the individual remains’ identities due to their condition.

The remains seem to be specifically from abortions performed in Indiana from 2000 through 2003. Read the full report below or click here.

