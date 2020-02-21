Possible suspension could leave AG without license for nearly a year

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill might have a long fight ahead of him.

Last week a hearing judge recommended that Hill face a 60-day suspension of his law license over allegations that he groped four women at a 2018 party, with no automatic renewal.

The Journal Gazette says that last piece of info is key because even after the suspension ends, he’d have to go through almost a year-long process to get his license back, which would impact his ability to actually do the job.

Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray told the paper Hill would have to go through an “arduous” process that would take “take 10 months to a year.”

The State Supreme Court will have the final say on how long a suspension – if any – he gets. Hill says he did nothing wrong, and a special prosecutor assigned to the case declined to press any charges due to a lack of evidence.