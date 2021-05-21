Portland cop quits after admitting to trying to meet 14-year-old for sex

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (Network Indiana): A police officer from Jay County has resigned from his position after he admitted to driving to Avon to meet with a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Last week, Joshua Clark was suspended by the Portland Police Department after he was caught by a group called “Predator Catchers Indianapolis.” They posted a video of the encounter on social media, which showed Clark admitting to it, calling himself “an idiot.”

The confrontation begins about 20 minutes into the video.

“Although these incidents can be troubling for the public to process and questions the integrity of the department, it is important to note that these incidents are rare nationwide and this one incident should not distract the public’s overall opinion of the Portland Police Department,” said Portland Mayor Josh Boggs in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page.

On Monday, the Portland Police Department said Clark was never assigned to schools for his duties.

Clark has not been arrested or charged, but Avon police are still investigating.