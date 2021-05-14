Portland officer accused of crime involving a child

PORTLAND, Ind. (WOWO): A Jay County police officer has been suspended without pay over allegations involving a crime committed against a child.

The Portland Police Department announced on social media that they were “aware of an incident” involving officer Joshua Clark.

He has been suspended and removed from any and all law enforcement duties and the department adds that they are conducting an internal investigation as well as cooperating fully with the Avon Police Department on the matter.

Neither department has said yet what, specifically, Clark is accused of.