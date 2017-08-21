Poore named Lutheran Health Network CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s someone new in charge of Lutheran Health Network.

Mike Poore was appointed regional president and CEO Monday after serving as interim CEO since mid-June. Community Helath Systems President Tim Hingtgen says the network is “accelerating its progress on key operational and strategic initiatives” under Poore’s leadership.

Poore was made interim CEO after a group of local physicians made an unsuccessful bid to buy the network away from CHS, leading to the firings of then-CEO Brian Bauer and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Geoff Randolph.

Read the full statement from CHS below:

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (August 21, 2017) – Mike Poore has been appointed regional president and chief executive officer of Lutheran Health Network, effective today. He has served as interim CEO of Lutheran Health Network since mid-June.

“Under Mike Poore’s leadership, Lutheran Health Network is accelerating its progress on key operational and strategic initiatives,” said Tim L. Hingtgen, president and chief operating officer, Community Health Systems. “His breadth of experience and strength of leadership will support the network’s continued growth in quality and service to the community.”

During his nearly 30 years in hospital administration, Poore has developed strong leadership skills and a track record of success with a focus on operational excellence and enhancing employee, patient and physician satisfaction. He has extensive experience in key areas of focus for the network: quality improvement, service line development, physician recruitment and medical staff relations, and executive level leadership in integrated health systems. Most recently, Poore served as vice president of operations for Community Health Systems Professional Services Corporation. He has previously served as CEO of hospitals and health systems in Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

“Lutheran Health Network is a dynamic health system with a proud tradition of service and innovation,” said Poore. “I am excited about the opportunity to support our employees and physicians and to promote their firm commitment to quality patient care across our community. It is inspiring to work with the people who are part of Lutheran Health Network because it is very clear that they care deeply about their patients.”

Poore went on to say, “We have some great opportunities to advance and expand health services, especially through the major capital investment we are deploying across northeastern Indiana. We will continue to bring forward positive developments that will benefit our patients and this region.”

Poore earned his master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Alabama in Mobile and a bachelor’s of science degree in health services administration from Auburn University. He is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and earned a green belt in Six Sigma process improvement from the Deming Institute. He has been active in community and healthcare industry organizations.