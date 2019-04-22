Police release new information in Delphi murder case

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police released new information Monday afternoon in the Delphi murder case that took the lives of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in 2017.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter provided an update with a new sketch of a man they believe is responsible for murders. Carter says the man is believed to be between 18 to 40 years old, and that he is from Delphi currently, has previously lived there, visits regularly or works there.

EARLIER: ISP to announce shift in Delphi investigation

“We have a witness. You made mistakes. We are coming for you and there’s no place for a heartless coward like you to hide that gets his thrill from killing little girls,” Carter said.

German, 14, and Williams, 13, both of Delphi, were found dead in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail on February 14, 2017.

Also, Carter says they are looking for the driver of a vehicle parked at the old CPS/DCS welfare building in Delphi that was abandoned on the east side of CR 300 North next to the Hoosier Heartland Highway between the hours of noon and 5 p.m. on that day their bodies were found.

Police also released an updated voice recording and new video pulled from German’s cell phone.

If you have any information on this case, email tips to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.