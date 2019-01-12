Police seek person of interest in Friday afternoon Flagstar Bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the Flagstar Bank in the 900 block of West State Blvd. around 4 p.m. on a reported bank robbery.

Upon arrival, witnesses in the bank stated the suspect was wearing some sort of disguise and handed a note to the teller requesting money. The suspect did obtain and leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. Witnesses stated that the man fled on foot across Sherman St. to the east and into the alley behind the Dairy Queen.

A K9 unit was dispatched to the scene to try and track the suspect and was unable to lead police beyond a certain point. At that time, detectives were told by a witness that a person matching the description of the suspect had gotten into a full size black vehicle and left the area.

The suspect is described as a black male with a disguise. Detectives are asking that if anyone has any additional information regarding the robbery to please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP. The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, The Federal Bureau of Investigation, and The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.