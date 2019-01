FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a reported robbery at Flagstar Bank late Friday afternoon.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report police were called to the branch at the intersection of West State Blvd. and Sherman Blvd. around 4 p.m.

This bank was previously robbed twice in 2018.

There are currently no details released on Friday’s robbery, but more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.