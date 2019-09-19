Police searching clinic of former abortion doctor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have served a search warrant Thursday at the closed clinic of a former abortion doctor.

Officers are searching the closed clinic located at 2210 Inwood Drive near State Blvd. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

RELATED: Indiana, Illinois AGs to probe discovery of fetal remains

More than 2,200 fetal remains were found at the home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer in northeastern Illinois last week. Klopfer operated Women’s Health Organization in Fort Wayne, Women’s Pavilion in South Bend and Friendship Family Planning in Gary. All of those clinics are closed.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 1:30 Central Time in Joliet to discuss their investigation into Klopfer.