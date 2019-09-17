Indiana, Illinois AGs to probe discovery of fetal remains

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general says he’ll work with his Illinois counterpart to investigate last week’s discovery of more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains at the Illinois home of a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana.

Republican Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said in a statement Monday that he conferred over the weekend with Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and they “agreed to work together” as Hill’s office coordinates an investigation into the remains found at the home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer.

Klopfer died Sept. 3. He had operated out of now-closed clinics in Fort Wayne and South Bend and had his license revoked in 2015.

Hill’s statement came after several Indiana lawmakers urged his office to investigate whether fetal remains were illegally transported across state lines.

Hill says the discovery at Klopfer’s home “shocks the conscience. We have reason to believe there is an Indiana connection to these remains.”