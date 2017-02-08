HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Huntington County Police Department are searching for a possible shooting suspect in Huntington.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, a woman drove herself to the police department, Tuesday afternoon, and said her car had been shot at. She was not injured, but now an investigation is underway.

Officers were led to a home at the corner of Indiana and Allen Streets. That area is said to be the location where the actual shots were fired.

Officers were constantly coming in and out of the home, but no other details have been released. WOWO News will continue to follow this developing story and pass along the latest details once they become available.