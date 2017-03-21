Police return to Delphi murder investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (Network Indiana): Five weeks into the investigation, more questions than answers remain as police try to find the person responsible for the murders of two teen girls in Delphi.

After a weekend off to rest and recharge, state and federal authorities got back to work Monday morning.

“It’s been over a month, they just needed time to reacquaint themselves with their families,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant Kim Riley. “To get refreshed, so they can come back this morning and start right back at it.”

Liberty German and Abigail Williams went missing while hiking near the Monon High Bridge on February 13. Their bodies were found the next day on private property less than a mile from the last place they were seen alive.

FBI and Indiana State Police served a search warrant on that property again Friday afternoon. The property owner, Ronald Logan, remains in jail on unrelated probation violation charges and police have not called him a suspect in the case.

“We’re trying to basically clear him or look at him even stronger,” said Sgt. Kim Riley. “That’s about all I can say at this point in time.”

Investigators spent several hours searching the home and property it sits on, but have not released any details about the search. They say it could take more than three weeks to process any evidence taken during their search. Logan is not being released from jail at this time.

“People shouldn’t speculate on why someone was searched or not searched,” said Carroll County Prosecutor Robert Ives. “No charges have been filed relating to the deaths of the two girls and no charges are imminent.”

Police are still fielding tips on the man they’ve called their “prime suspect,” with a reward for his capture sitting above $216,000.