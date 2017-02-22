ISP issues update on Delphi double murder

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): New information regarding the murders of two teen girls in Delphi was released this morning.

The investigation into the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams has been briefed to FBI Director James Comey. State police made that announcement this afternoon during a press conference.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter went on to say the suspect’s photo, which has been circulated widely by the media and was released shortly after the killings, was taken directly from Liberty’s phone.

Police got audio and video from the phone, including the suspect’s voice as he tells the girls to go “down the hill” near a hiking trail the girls were last seen on.

Carter called Liberty a “hero” for having the presence of mind to record the incident. He added that they could not release the cause or manner of death at this time.

A $41,000 reward has been created for tips that lead to an arrest. Meanwhile, officers are not eliminating the possibility that there could be more than one suspect.