ISP to announce shift in Delphi investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): There’s going to be a change to the investigation into the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter will be making an announcement Monday, April 22nd at noon on behalf of the Multi-Agency Taskforce to share the latest information on the homicide investigation’s “new direction.”

The teens were found dead near a hiking trail in Delphi on February 14th, 2017. Since then, police have combed through thousands of tips as they search for a man captured on one of the girls’ phones, ordering them to walk “down the hill” shortly before murdering them.

So far, there have been no updates on the man’s identity.

Monday’s announcement will be in the Canal Center at 1030 North Washington Street in Delphi. The public is welcome to attend.