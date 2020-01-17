Police make arrest in Villa Capri shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 16-year-old boy will be charged as an adult in the murder of a Fort Wayne woman.

18-year-old Dominique Taylor was shot to death a few days before Christmas. According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the 16-year-old — whose name has not yet been released — was arrested recently for the shooting at the Villa Capri apartments near Southtown Centre.

Police believe Taylor was specifically targeted. She was shot more than once.

If the boy’s convicted of murder, he’ll face 55 years behind bars.