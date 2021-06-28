Police ask for surveillance video in Lake James homicide case

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for surveillance video in connection to a homicide last week on Lake James.

Deputies are seeking any residential surveillance video on Lake James Lane 200 East and the surrounding areas. They specifically want footage from 5:30 p.m. on June 22 to 1 p.m. on June 23.

RELATED: Steuben County deputies investigating homicide on Lake James

This comes after Wilma Ball, 82 of Angola, was found dead at her home Wednesday in the 300 block of Lake James Lane 200 East.

If you have footage, call the sheriff’s office at 260-668-1000 extension 5000. Also, officials are asking anyone with information regarding suspicious activity or persons in the area to call that number, or use their mobile app that is available on the App Store or via Google Play. The app is a free download. Click here to download it.