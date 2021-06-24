Steuben County deputies investigating homicide on Lake James

LAKE JAMES, Ind. (WOWO): Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies along with Indiana State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at a home on Lake James.

Deputies and Steuben County EMS were called to a home in the 300 block of Lake James Lane 200 East at just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of an unresponsive woman.

When officials arrived, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the circumstances of her death appeared unusual and suspicious.

An autopsy was performed on the victim, who was later identified as Wilma Ball, 82 of Angola. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.