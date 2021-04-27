Police arrest three suspected of Silver Alert murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): All three suspects in the murder of a man who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert are now in custody.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, 20-year-old Cody Clements, 20-year-old Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, and 21-year-old Matthew J. Cramer have all been taken into custody. Clements turned himself in yesterday afternoon, while the other two were captured by 7:45pm.

Police say they’re responsible for the death of 55-year-old Shane Van Nguyen, whose body was found in a crashed vehicle Sunday morning. He died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Police haven’t yet announced what charges each man is facing.