One Person Dead In Sunday Morning Accident Near Lake And Anthony Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday morning shortly after 5:00 am an officer of the Fort Wayne Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lake and Coliseum. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the vehicle sped away and a short pursuit began. A short time later the pursuit was terminated by the officer due to the speed and unsafe conditions.

Officers were then advised that there was an accident being reported in the area of Lake and Anthony and the description of the possible vehicle involved was the same as that of the vehicle that was involved in the pursuit. Crews then arrived on scene at the accident and located a vehicle in the rear of a home on Forest Park Blvd that had crashed through the rear fences.

Upon investigation, officers did find a victim inside the vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene, who has not yet been identified as the accident remains under investigation.

Fort Wayne Police later confirmed that there were 2 subjects that fled from the vehicle. There is no descriptions of the subjects at this time

If anyone has any information regarding this incident Detectives are asking that they contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.