Plea deal reached in 2019 fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who had announced plans to testify his killing of another man was in self-defense has now pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

23-year-old Amiracle Phifer entered the plea Monday in Allen Superior Court, after we reported last week about his claims that the victim, Frashaune Striverson, was a “violent individual” when Phifer shot him to death back in June 2019.

The Journal Gazette reports that Phifer has made a plea deal that might see him sentenced to 40 years in prison when he’s back in court at the end of the month.

If convicted of murder, he would’ve faced up to 65 years behind bars.