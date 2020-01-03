Defendant to claim self-defense in murder trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man charged with murder plans to testify that it was in self-defense.

The murder trial of 23-year-old Amiracle Phifer begins Tuesday in Allen Superior Court. He’s accused of shooting Frashaune Striverson to death back in June.

The Journal Gazette reports Phifer has filed a notice with the court that says his defense plans to submit witness statements saying the victim was a “violent individual” and that Phifer shot him in self-defense.

Prosecutors are arguing that the testimony should be thrown out, saying some of the statements are “rumor and hearsay.”