Plea deal might be coming in neglect case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A plea deal could be coming in a case involving a Fort Wayne mother accused of neglect.

26-year-old Mercedes Tyree was charged with felony neglect of a dependent back in March after taking her 2-year-old daughter to the hospital with bruises on much of her body and a skull fracture.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say attorneys noted yesterday that plea discussions are taking place.

Tyree and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Zachary Copeland, told doctors the girl fell off a bed, but doctors said the child’s injuries were consistent with abuse. Copeland is charged with both neglect and battery.