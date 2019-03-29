Couple charged over child’s injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple is facing charges after waiting a few days before bringing a 2-year-old to a hospital with some bad injuries.

19-year-old Zachary Copeland and 26-year-old Mercedes Tyree, the child’s mother, are both charged with felony neglect of a dependent after taking the child to the hospital back on December 2nd and telling doctors the girl fell off her bed and landed on a pile of toys.

The doctors didn’t believe them, according to the Journal Gazette, saying the injuries all over her body appeared to be inflicted and not accidental. They also scolded the pair for waiting two days to bring the girl in for treatment.

She was placed in intensive care with “indications of a skull fracture” and bleeding on the brain.

Copeland has also been charged with battery. Police say a search through his phone and electronic records showed he had searched online for “signs of concussion in kid” and “baby”.

Both have since been released from the Allen County Jail on bond, and will appear in court on May 20th.