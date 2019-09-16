Plans announced for 73rd annual WOWO Fire Drill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Plans are moving forward for the 73rd annual WOWO Fire Drill.

WOWO’s Pat Miller will join the Fort Wayne Fire Department at Holy Cross Lutheran School in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, October 9th. The event is held every year, broadcast live on WOWO and coordinated with Fort Wayne schools, as part of National Fire Prevention Week.

The time of the drill is not announced ahead of time.

Last year, two students from Forest Park Elementary School triggered the alarm. They were chosen based on their performance on a school project to create a fire evacuation plan.

The goal of the annual WOWO fire drill is not only to have students practice the evacuation portion of the drill but to also help promote fire safety and fire prevention.

This year’s drill will also be live-streamed on WOWO’s Facebook page.