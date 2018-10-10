Students participate in WOWO’s 72nd annual fire drill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, WOWO radio hosted their 72nd annual WOWO fire drill.

While students across Fort Wayne all participate in the evacuation drill, one school is designated as the host school to be a central location for activating the alarm. This year two students from Forest Park Elementary School triggered the alarm at 10:03 AM. The two fifth graders, Josiah and Lawrence, were selected to pull the alarm based of their performance on a school project. The assignment was to create a fire evacuation plan. After all of the projects were collected and after an interview process, Josiah and Lawrence were selected.

Once the fire alarm was activated students were to follow the schools evacuation plan as normal while experiencing the simulation of a real fire. The simulation included smoke, strobe lights and firefighters with the Fort Wayne Police Department responding to the “fire.”

Other schools within the Fort Wayne area received the fire alarm notification via WOWO 1190AM/107.5FM.

The goal of the annual WOWO fire drill is not only to have students practice the evacuation portion of the drill, but to also help promote fire safety and fire prevention.

