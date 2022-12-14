Philharmonic cancels upcoming concerts due to strike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Philharmonic announced Wednesday that this weekend’s concerts have been canceled due to musicians remaining on strike.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association has been on strike since Dec. 8. The two sides are arguing over pay after coming to an agreement over working conditions and schedules.

Tickets for Holiday Pops and Messiah can be exchanged for another performance this season, for an account credit or as a donation for the value of the tickets. Please email tickets@fwphil.org for more options.

The Philharmonic is asking that ticket holder exchange, credit, donate or refund their purchases by Jan. 15.