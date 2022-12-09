Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians on strike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association went on strike Thursday.

The Journal Gazette reports that the strike occurred after a full day of negotiations with the Philharmonic’s management. They had been playing for three months without a contract and had met nine times recently to try to reach an agreement.

The two sides are at odds over pay, after coming to an agreement on working conditions and schedules, according to Philharmonic management.

The American Federation of Musicians Local 58, with the musicians are a part of, said that base pay for full-time musicians was cut to $22,500 for the 2021-22 season, after being $26,000 in 2020. They also say that management’s proposal would set 2025 pay at $1,500 less than in 2019.