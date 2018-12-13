Person of interest sought in woman’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking for a man they believe is connected with a woman’s death.

Police found the woman’s body at the Regency Inn on West Coliseum Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified her as Janaya Michelle Boone, 38 of Fort Wayne. Her cause and manner of death are still pending.

Fort Wayne detectives are now asking the public for help tracking down 40-year-old Tyrin Royce Boone. He’s black, 6-feet-tall, and weighs 205 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he is, call 911 immediately.