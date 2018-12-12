Woman’s body found at Regency Inn, police investigating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a woman’s body was found at the Regency Inn Wednesday.

Police were called to the inn in the 1000 block of W. Coliseum Blvd. just before 12:30 p.m.

There police found a woman unresponsive in one of the rooms. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Her identity, as well as her exact cause and manner of death will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Meantime, investigators are canvassing the area and attempting to locate anyone who may be able to provide further information on the case.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.