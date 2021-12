FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This year’s 74th annual WOWO Penny Pitch was among the biggest ever.

Thanks to the generosity of donors large and small, $182,910 was raised for Gigi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers of Fort Wayne.

It’s the single largest (non-matched) total in the fundraiser’s history.

The funds will go toward expanding the organization’s Career Development Programs, including the purchase of a van to transport Gigi’s “Ambassadors” to and from work.

