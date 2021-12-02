Penny Pitch/All American partnership to lower gas prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Donating to WOWO’s annual Penny Pitch effort this year could help you save a lot on gas.

Adam Dager, owner of All American Stores, tells WOWO News that prices will be rolled back ten cents per gallon from 3pm to 6pm at the Lima Road, Ossian, and New Haven locations as WOWO staffers and volunteers from GiGi’s Playhouse – this year’s Penny Pitch recipient – will be at those specific locations collecting donations.

WOWO will also be broadcasting live during the event.

In addition, the first 100 people to donate $119 will get a free tank of gas (up to 12 gallons of regular unleaded), and the first six people to donate $1,190 will get three months of free gas (12 gallons, once per week, for nine weeks).

You can learn more about Penny Pitch and donate at this link.