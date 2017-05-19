Pasztor undergoes third mental competency exam

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO/NETWORK INDIANA): A third mental competency exam has been completed on the mother accused of killing her two kids in Elkhart.

Amber Pasztor, 29, who is charged with two counts of murder. Police say last September she admitted to kidnapping Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, driving them to Elkhart, and smothering them with her bare hands.

The three exams have all been to see if she is fit to stand trial, which is scheduled to begin in August. However, the results of three exams are sealed.

RELATED: Amber Pasztor’s second mental competency exam complete

Pasztor is also connected to the shooting death of 65-year-old Frank Macomber of Fort Wayne, whose car she then allegedly stole prior to kidnapping the children. Pasztor has yet to be charged in that case.

RELATED: Amber Pasztor formally charged with murder