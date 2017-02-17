Amber Pasztor’s second mental competency exam complete

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The results are in. We just don’t know them.

Amber Pasztor, 29, was evaluated last month at the IU Health Neuroscience Center in Indianapolis. However, the result of that exam along with another done in November are sealed, according to the Elkhart Truth.

A third exam could be ordered if the two exams conflict with one another on whether Pasztor is mentally competent to stand trial. Her defense wants to claim she had a “mental disease or defect” when she killed her two children. However, they insist she’s competent to stand trial.

Pasztor returns to court next Thursday for a status hearing. Her trial date is tentatively set for March 20.

Pasztor has admitted to kidnapping Liliana Hernandez and Rene Pasztor, driving them to Elkhart, and smothering them with her bare hands.

She’s also connected to the shooting death of 66-year-old Frank Macomber of Fort Wayne, whose car she then allegedly stole prior to kidnapping the children. Pasztor has yet to be charged in that case.

