Pasztor to undergo third competency exam, psychiatric hospitalization likely

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Elkhart Circuit Court judge has ordered Amber Pasztor, 29, to undergo a third competency exam and its likely Pasztor will be committed to a psychiatric facility before legal proceedings, on the two murder charges she faces, continue.

Pasztor has admitted to kidnapping Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, driving them to Elkhart, and smothering them with her bare hands. However, Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker and Peter Soldato with the public defender’s office, both told a judge Thursday, she will likely not be found competent to assist in her own trial, according to the Elkhart Truth.

Both attorneys requested a third exam, which the judge ordered. The judge also postponed Pasztor’s March 20 trial date until after the results of the third exam are known.

Pasztor has admitted her guilt through a letter to the judge. In the letter she asked for a sentence of life in prison with no parole, saying she refuses to have another psychological evaluation and wants to “accept (the) consequences.” However, the judge said the exam process must be carried out first.

Pasztor is also connected to the shooting death of 65-year-old Frank Macomber of Fort Wayne, whose car she then allegedly stole prior to kidnapping the children. Pasztor has yet to be charged in that case.